WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

455 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 AM CDT

Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. High water has already been

reported by emergency managers on Bolivar Peninsula. Rip

currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into

deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Comal County in south central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 500 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shavano Park,

or near San Antonio Int Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Broadcast media.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Garden

Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Smithson Valley, Timberwood

Park, Castle Hills, Hill Country Village, Bracken, Fiesta Texas and

Solms.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

