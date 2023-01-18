TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

425 AM MST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains

Below 7500 Feet and the Otero Mesa. In Texas, Highlands of

Hudspeth County and the Salt Basin.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected on

Wednesday afternoon across the eastern portions of Hudspeth

County. Some isolated locations in far eastern Hudspeth and

the Otero Mesa may have gusts close to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

