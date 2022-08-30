TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service El Paso TX

347 PM MDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Hudspeth County through 415 PM MDT...

At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Cornudas, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Cornudas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3189 10562 3167 10540 3151 10571 3173 10591

TIME...MOT...LOC 2146Z 053DEG 8KT 3173 10565

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Foard,

northeastern Knox, southwestern Wilbarger and northwestern Baylor

Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles east of Thalia, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Thalia.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3407 9937 3389 9925 3371 9959 3394 9976

TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 059DEG 18KT 3396 9942

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

