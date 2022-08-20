TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

328 PM MDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor

drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fabens, Tornillo, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Colonia del Paso,

Dairyland and Lake Way Estates.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather