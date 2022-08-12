TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 157 PM MDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, from 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Go to the web and check out TAKE CARE OF TEXAS dot org slash air slash air quality. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather