TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 457 PM MDT Thu Aug 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM MDT this afternoon for portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas, including the following counties, in south central New Mexico, Otero. In western Texas, Hudspeth. The Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning for areas west of Dell City. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather