TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 506 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Cornudas, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Desert Haven. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather