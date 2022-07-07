TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 7, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

518 PM MDT Thu Jul 7 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,

including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,

Dona Ana and Otero. In western Texas, El Paso.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Northeast El Paso and Chaparral.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, El Paso.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.

- At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Fort Bliss,

Biggs Field and Fort Bliss Northeast.

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTY...

At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park, McDonald Observatory, Star

Mountain, Fort Davis National Historical Site, Black Mountain,

Buffalo Trail Scout Camp and Indian Lodge.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Horse Thief Creek, Cienega Creek, Big Aguja Canyon, North Fork

Cienega Creek, Limpia Creek, Madera Canyon, Cook Creek, Horse

Thief Canyon and Barrilla Draw.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

