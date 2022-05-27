TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 448 AM MDT Fri May 27 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY... .An approaching upper level system will create stronger west to southwest winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Winds look to become gusty in the higher terrain locations as stronger winds aloft move over the area, especially over the Gila Region and Sacramento Mountains. Afternoon humidity values will remain in the single digits through the weekend as well, with overnight humidity recoveries struggling to make it over 30%. A very dry spring has led to extremely dry fuels over much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. These critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through the holiday weekend; with winds strengthening in the afternoon hours, afternoon humidity values remaining extremely dry, and overnight humidity recoveries hardly reaching 30%. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Potentially stronger gusts in higher terrain areas. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please check with the local agencies for updated burn ban information. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather