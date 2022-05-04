TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 1125 PM MDT Tue May 3 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS... Winds will strengthen area-wide Wednesday afternoon with the strongest winds in the higher elevations of Grant, Sierra, and Otero Counties. A weak cold front will move through the area from north to south Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it even drier air. Winds will diminish a few hours after sunset. Overnight RH recoveries across the Sacramento mtns and lowlands will only reach 15 to 25% into early Thursday morning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND STRONG WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113... * AREA...Grant County and western Sierra County, including the Gila Wilderness. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather