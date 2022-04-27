TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service El Paso TX

956 PM MDT Tue Apr 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Luna,

southwestern Dona Ana and northwestern El Paso Counties through 1045

PM MDT...

At 951 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles southwest of Santa Teresa, moving northeast at 20 mph. This

storm has large hail with it, and there is a small possibility that

the storm and hail persists into southern Dona Ana County.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

West El Paso, Columbus, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park,

Canutillo, Anthony Gap, Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific

Intermodal Terminal, Mount Riley, Camel Mountain and Kilbourne Hole.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 163 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 14, and near mile

marker 17.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3178 10764 3201 10761 3202 10653 3178 10652

TIME...MOT...LOC 0351Z 240DEG 49KT 3181 10687

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

