Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

706 AM CST Sat Dec 31 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and south central

Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Reduced visibility will result in poor driving

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less

than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam

headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the

vehicle ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility 2 to 3 miles in dense fog.

* WHERE...Fannin and Lamar Counties.

* IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will result in poor

driving conditions.

