WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1028 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 5 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will fall into the single

digits Thursday evening. Wind chills will fall below zero after

midnight and continue through Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid

outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear

appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15

below zero.

* WHERE...North Texas and portions of Central Texas.

digits across North Texas Thursday morning. Wind chills are

expected to fall below zero by Thursday afternoon.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

_____

