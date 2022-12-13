WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas...

Northeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Dallas County in north central Texas...

* Until 915 AM CST.

* At 847 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Grapevine, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Lewisville around 905 AM CST.

Carrollton and Hebron around 910 AM CST.

The Colony around 915 AM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Grapevine Lake and Lewisville Lake.

This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 443 and 452.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas...

Dallas County in north central Texas...

* Until 1000 AM CST.

* At 850 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kennedale,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie,

Mesquite, Mansfield, Rowlett, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville,

Lancaster, Balch Springs, University Park, Seagoville, Forest Hill,

Glenn Heights, Highland Park and Kennedale.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35E between mile markers 412 and 433.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 439 and 485.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 25 and 64.

Interstate 45 between mile markers 267 and 284.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

