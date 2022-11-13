WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 820 AM CST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... Temperatures are rising above freezing, so the Freeze Warning was allowed to expire. Freeze Warnings are issued for the first freeze of the season to indicate the end of the growing season for crops and vegetation. No additional Freeze Warnings will be issued after this until next Fall unless a late-season freeze occurs late this upcoming Spring after next year's growing season begins. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather