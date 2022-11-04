WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Rockwall County in north central Texas...

Southern Hunt County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Kaufman County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Collin County in north central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Heath, or near Forney, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Royse City around 540 PM CDT.

Quinlan and Caddo Mills around 555 PM CDT.

Greenville Club Lake around 600 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Center

Point, Floyd, Josephine, Cash, Clinton, Dixon, McLendon-Chisholm,

Nevada, Union Valley and Lone Oak.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 67 and 96.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL FREESTONE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been

cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and

north central Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTY...

At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Trinidad Lake, or 16 miles southwest of Athens,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Richland-Chambers Reservoir.

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN FREESTONE AND NORTHEASTERN LIMESTONE COUNTIES...

At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 8 miles east of Groesbeck, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Teague around 550 PM CDT.

Fairfield around 605 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cotton

Gin, Box Church, Shiloh, Fallon, Kirvin and Freestone.

