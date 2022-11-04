WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 450 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KAUFMAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Texas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNT...NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT...SOUTHWESTERN HOPKINS AND NORTHERN RAINS COUNTIES... At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Tawakoni, or 12 miles north of Wills Point, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... West Tawakoni, Quinlan, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cumby, Hawk Cove, Lake Tawakoni, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Greenville Club Lake, Lone Oak, Alsa, Flats and Hermits Cove. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather