WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

450 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KAUFMAN COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN HUNT...NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT...SOUTHWESTERN HOPKINS AND

NORTHERN RAINS COUNTIES...

At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Lake Tawakoni, or 12 miles north of Wills Point,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

West Tawakoni, Quinlan, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cumby, Hawk

Cove, Lake Tawakoni, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Greenville Club Lake,

Lone Oak, Alsa, Flats and Hermits Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

