WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 437 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTY... At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lake Halbert, or near Corsicana, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Emergency Manager confirmed funnel cloud east of I-45 near Corsicana a few minutes ago. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Kerens around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mildred, Mustang, Oak Valley, Chatfield, Retreat, Powell, Roane, Corbet and Rice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Lamar County in north central Texas... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Pat Mayse Lake, or 12 miles north of Paris, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. Multiple trained storm spotters have reported a tornado as this storm has tracked through northern Lamar County. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Paris, Lake Crook, Arthur City, Powderly, Sumner, Lake Gibbons, Pat Mayse Lake, Camp Maxey, Forest Chapel, Midcity, Garretts Bluff, Chicota, Globe and Belk. To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL FREESTONE...NORTH CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND SOUTH CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTIES... At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mexia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Wortham around 450 PM CDT. Tehuacana, Kirvin, Streetman and Shiloh. _____