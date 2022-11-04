WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

437 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL

NAVARRO COUNTY...

At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Lake Halbert, or near Corsicana, moving northeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Emergency Manager confirmed

funnel cloud east of I-45 near Corsicana a few minutes ago.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Kerens around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Mildred, Mustang, Oak Valley, Chatfield, Retreat, Powell, Roane,

Corbet and Rice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a

vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid

windows.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northern Lamar County in north central Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 437 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Pat Mayse Lake,

or 12 miles north of Paris, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. Multiple trained

storm spotters have reported a tornado as this storm has

tracked through northern Lamar County.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Paris, Lake Crook, Arthur City, Powderly, Sumner, Lake Gibbons, Pat

Mayse Lake, Camp Maxey, Forest Chapel, Midcity, Garretts Bluff,

Chicota, Globe and Belk.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid

windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move

to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying

debris.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR WEST

CENTRAL FREESTONE...NORTH CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND SOUTH CENTRAL NAVARRO

COUNTIES...

At 438 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Mexia, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

Wortham around 450 PM CDT.

Tehuacana, Kirvin, Streetman and Shiloh.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather