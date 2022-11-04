WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

405 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather