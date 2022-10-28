WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

247 PM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used

for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river

will begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet.

- Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

just after midnight tonight to a crest of 32.2 feet tomorrow

morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow

afternoon.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...White Rock Creek Near White Rock Creek At Greenville Ave.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 88.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along the

creek. Ball fields at Moss Park are completely flooded.

- At 2:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 83.4 feet.

- Flood stage is 84.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 86.5

feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

late this afternoon.

