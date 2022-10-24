WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Comanche County in central Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blanket, or 9

miles northeast of Early, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Comanche, Gustine, Proctor Lake, Comyn, Lamkin, Newburg, Downing,

Energy, Proctor, Van Dyke, Hasse and Sidney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

