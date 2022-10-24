WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

913 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTAGUE AND NORTHEASTERN

JACK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 AM CDT...

The rotation associated with the storm that prompted the Tornado

Warning has weakened, and no longer appears capable of producing a

tornado. Therefore the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire.

However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Fort Worth.

