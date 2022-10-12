WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

640 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Robertson and southwestern Leon Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Twin Oak Reservoir, or 23 miles northeast of Hearne, moving southeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Twin Oak Reservoir, Camp Creek Lake, Hilltop Lakes, Normangee,

Marquez, Easterly, Flynn, Bald Prairie, Ridge and Seale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3116 9649 3125 9649 3132 9638 3109 9598

3107 9602 3107 9605 3100 9617 3096 9627

TIME...MOT...LOC 2340Z 308DEG 16KT 3118 9641

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

