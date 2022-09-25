WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

724 PM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Hill

County through 800 PM CDT...

At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Covington, or 11 miles northwest of Hillsboro, moving south at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Hillsboro, Itasca, Covington, Carl's Corner, Aquilla Lake, Lake

Whitney, Osceola, Lovelace, Woodbury, Peoria and Mayfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3222 9732 3223 9724 3221 9709 3192 9700

3201 9742 3203 9743 3201 9745 3202 9748

TIME...MOT...LOC 0024Z 009DEG 12KT 3215 9721

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

