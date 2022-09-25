WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

614 PM CDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tarrant

County through 700 PM CDT...

At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Watauga, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless, Bedford, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst,

Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement,

Forest Hill, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Kennedale, Sansom Park, Lake

Worth and Eagle Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3298 9714 3265 9707 3266 9753 3299 9740

TIME...MOT...LOC 2313Z 005DEG 12KT 3289 9723

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

