WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

832 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tarrant

County through 900 PM CDT...

At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Saginaw. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 54 and 64.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3294 9743 3294 9722 3278 9723 3279 9744

TIME...MOT...LOC 0131Z 021DEG 4KT 3288 9737

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

