WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

739 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Robertson

and southern Leon Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 739 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles north of Austonio to near Calvert.

Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hearne, Franklin, Calvert, Centerville and Leona.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 152 and 165.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3073 9662 3078 9665 3081 9664 3087 9670

3091 9669 3090 9673 3095 9676 3141 9570

3134 9566 3130 9567 3127 9573 3120 9575

3116 9573 3114 9578 3109 9577 3109 9598

3107 9605 3092 9634 3073 9648 3070 9656

TIME...MOT...LOC 0039Z 309DEG 15KT 3134 9571 3096 9659

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

