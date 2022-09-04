WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

444 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KAUFMAN...

NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND ELLIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with

these thunderstorms.

