SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

225 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wise,

southwestern Denton, northeastern Parker and northwestern Tarrant

Counties through 300 PM CDT...

At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Eagle Mountain, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Fort Worth, Haltom City, Weatherford, Saginaw, White Settlement,

Azle, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Eagle Mountain, and

surrounding areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Eagle Mountasin Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3317 9766 3317 9727 3273 9728 3274 9768

TIME...MOT...LOC 1924Z 349DEG 11KT 3291 9740

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

