WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

934 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SOMERVELL...

CENTRAL ERATH AND SOUTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

areas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin,

Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Lower Brewster County,

Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Terrell.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high

and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall the past several days have

produced saturated soils as well as elevated streams, creaks,

and rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today could exacerbate

ongoing flooding and flash flooding concerns, including along

the Rio Grande.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HAMILTON...

SOUTHEASTERN ERATH AND NORTHWESTERN BOSQUE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

945 PM CDT...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened

below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to

expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock.

- At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 5.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to

4.0 feet by late Sunday morning.

Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue

Devils River

Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 5.0 Sat 9 pm CDT 4.0 3.7 3.5

