WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 934 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SOMERVELL... CENTRAL ERATH AND SOUTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following areas, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Lower Brewster County, Marfa Plateau, Pecos, Presidio Valley and Terrell. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall the past several days have produced saturated soils as well as elevated streams, creaks, and rivers. Additional heavy rainfall today could exacerbate ongoing flooding and flash flooding concerns, including along the Rio Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HAMILTON... SOUTHEASTERN ERATH AND NORTHWESTERN BOSQUE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock. - At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall to 4.0 feet by late Sunday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Devils River Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 5.0 Sat 9 pm CDT 4.0 3.7 3.5