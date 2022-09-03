WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 832 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Somervell, eastern Erath and southwestern Hood Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dinosaur Valley State Park, or 17 miles south of Granbury, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Granbury, Glen Rose, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Morgan Mill and Tolar. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3244 9819 3242 9774 3218 9769 3199 9807 TIME...MOT...LOC 0131Z 074DEG 20KT 3219 9782 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather