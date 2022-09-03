WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

800 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bosque and

west central Hill Counties through 830 PM CDT...

At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Whitney State Park, or 13 miles northeast of Clifton, moving

southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Clifton, Whitney, Meridian, Valley Mills, Lake Whitney State Park,

Meridian State Park and Morgan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3209 9748 3193 9727 3165 9747 3163 9752

3189 9783

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 035DEG 24KT 3194 9745

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

