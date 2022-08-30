WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 528 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following counties, Bell and Coryell. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to half an inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, and surrounding areas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather