WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Falls County in central Texas...

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 911 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are

possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other

poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Marlin, Rosebud and Lott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, Calhoun and Victoria.

* WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 911 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Coloma Creek, Chocolate Bayou, East Coloma Creek, San Antonio

Bay, Garcitas Creek, Sixmile Creek, Placedo Creek and East

Matagorda Bay.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Port Lavaca, Seadrift, Magnolia Beach and Indianola.

