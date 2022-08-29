WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

841 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Stephens County through 915 PM CDT...

At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Crystal Falls, or 7 miles northwest of Breckenridge, moving northwest

at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Breckenridge and Crystal Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3295 9910 3296 9891 3282 9882 3271 9902

3279 9910

TIME...MOT...LOC 0141Z 144DEG 7KT 3285 9899

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

