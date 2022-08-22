WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Nashville TN

924 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following

county, Rains.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is ongoing or imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring.

- Flooding is expected to continue along Sandy Creek near Emory

as well as along any tributaries flowing into Sabine River.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Emory, East Tawakoni and Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

