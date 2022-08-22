WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Dallas County in north central Texas... * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 554 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Dallas, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Rowlett, Coppell, Lancaster, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs, University Park, Seagoville, Addison, Highland Park, Hutchins, Cockrell Hill, Sunnyvale and Wilmer. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather