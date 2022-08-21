WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 811 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Hood County * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and\/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in less than an hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Granbury, Pecan Plantation and Oak Trail Shores. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather