WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

Issued by National Weather Service Norman OK

448 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Hopkins

and Delta Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 447 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Sulphur Springs to near

Como. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Sulphur Springs, Cooper, Como, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper

Lake Park South Sulphur and Tira.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3299 9540 3328 9582 3348 9571 3347 9568

3349 9562 3348 9560 3347 9559 3348 9556

3345 9553 3345 9548 3343 9546 3343 9544

3339 9538 3338 9531 3307 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 213DEG 24KT 3328 9573 3308 9544

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Harrison and central Panola Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Carthage, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Carthage, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Gary City, Midyett,

Front and Fairplay.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3218 9456 3245 9426 3224 9404 3199 9437

TIME...MOT...LOC 2149Z 226DEG 16KT 3215 9439

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA...

SOUTHEASTERN RUSK AND NORTHWESTERN SHELBY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500

PM CDT...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

