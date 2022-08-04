WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

752 PM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

Though it will remain hot through the weekend, conditions are

expected to fall below advisory criteria for Friday, and the Heat

Advisory will be allowed to expire.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 103 and 106 and heat index values

up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Much of North Texas.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot and humid conditions will increase the risk for

heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working

or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

