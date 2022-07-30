WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 430 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jack County through 515 PM CDT... At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jacksboro, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jacksboro and Newport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3347 9798 3344 9798 3343 9792 3317 9792 3321 9842 3347 9842 TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 211DEG 10KT 3328 9817 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather