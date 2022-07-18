WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

730 PM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CDT WEDNESDAY...

* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Texas.

* TIMING...10 AM Tuesday through 12 AM Wednesday.

* WINDS...Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread

rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be

avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be

unlawful in some counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute

to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding

today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires

to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

