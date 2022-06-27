WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 557 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McLennan and southeastern Hill Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 557 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West, or 14 miles north of Lacy-Lakeview, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lacy-Lakeview, West, Gholson, Leroy, Ross and Penelope. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 342 and 356. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3174 9728 3175 9728 3176 9731 3192 9697 3184 9684 3164 9708 TIME...MOT...LOC 2257Z 046DEG 15KT 3181 9702 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos and east central Reeves Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles southwest of Grandfalls, or 19 miles northwest of Fort Stockton, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. Coyanosa and B F Goodrich Testing Track. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3113 10297 3108 10306 3126 10329 3136 10307 TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 147DEG 10KT 3113 10305 MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bastrop, Fayette, Lavaca and Lee. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Giddings, La Grange, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Flatonia, Fayetteville, Round Top, Muldoon, Sublime, Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway, Carmine, Swiss Alp, O'Quinn, Ammannsville, Freyburg, Mullins Prairie, Plum, High Hill, Holman and Rabbs Prairie. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather