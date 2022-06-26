WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

934 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Somervell, northeastern Erath and southwestern Hood Counties through

1000 PM CDT...

At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Dinosaur Valley State Park, or 14 miles east of

Stephenville, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3242 9796 3227 9782 3209 9800 3229 9821

TIME...MOT...LOC 0234Z 048DEG 6KT 3229 9798

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather