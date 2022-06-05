WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

259 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hopkins, southern

Lamar and Delta Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur, or 14 miles west

of Hagansport, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sulphur Springs, Cooper, Cumby, Como, Deport, Cooper Lake Park South

Sulphur, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Tira and Pecan Gap.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3308 9586 3346 9586 3366 9531 3305 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 1959Z 320DEG 30KT 3340 9547

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather