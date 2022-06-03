WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 415 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Wise County through 445 PM CDT... At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boonsville, or 8 miles southwest of Bridgeport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Bridgeport and Chico around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3329 9779 3317 9770 3305 9786 3306 9792 3324 9792 TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 207DEG 10KT 3313 9786 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather