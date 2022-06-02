WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Stephens County in north central Texas... * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 104 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gunsight, or 10 miles south of Breckenridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Harpersville and Highway 183 south of Breckenridge. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather