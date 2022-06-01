WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

348 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Denton,

northeastern Tarrant and northwestern Dallas Counties through 415 PM

CDT...

At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

near Grapevine moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Irving, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Euless,

Grapevine, Coppell, The Colony, Farmers Branch, Southlake,

Colleyville, Addison, Trophy Club, Hebron and Westlake.

This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 437 and 449.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3285 9708 3299 9718 3306 9685 3288 9685

TIME...MOT...LOC 2046Z 266DEG 11KT 3296 9703

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN PECOS AND EASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES...

At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles northeast

of Camp Mitre Peak, or 19 miles east of Fort Davis, moving east at 10

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

western Pecos and eastern Jeff Davis Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather