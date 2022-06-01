WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 222 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wise County through 245 PM CDT... At 221 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Decatur, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Decatur and New Fairview. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3340 9747 3332 9739 3311 9739 3310 9740 3314 9761 3331 9764 TIME...MOT...LOC 1921Z 304DEG 15KT 3323 9751 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather