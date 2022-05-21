WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 941 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN FREESTONE... NORTHEASTERN LEON AND EAST CENTRAL NAVARRO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENDERSON AND ANDERSON COUNTIES... At 940 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Athens to Neches to Elkhart, moving east at 40 mph. Tree damage and near 60 mph winds were reported in Palestine with these storms. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Palestine, Elkhart, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City and Poynor. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Smith County in northeastern Texas... Southwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas... Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas... Cherokee County in northeastern Texas... * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Athens to 8 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous reports of wind damage have been reported across Anderson County with these storms, with measured wind gusts of 60 mph in Palestine. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Alto, Arp, Wells, Morrill, Ponta, New Salem, Trawick, Mount Selman, Sacul, Mixon, Turnertown, Reese and Forest. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Anderson County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BANDERA BEXAR BLANCO BOWIE BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE COMAL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL KERR LAMAR LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MARION MEDINA MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS REAL RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS UPSHUR UVALDE VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA... NORTHEASTERN FRIO...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA AND BEXAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. south central Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather